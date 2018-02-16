Drug paraphernalia, phones found in Mandaue City Jail inmate’s cell

A FAKE police ID, drug paraphernalia, mobile phones and gadgets were confiscated during a surprise inspection in Mandaue City Jail on Friday.

Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla, Opao Police Station chief, said that they got all the contraband inside the cell of a known drug personality Steve Go.

The Mandaue City Jail is under the jurisdiction of the Opao Police Station.

During yesterday’s greyhound operation or Oplan Galugad, the joint team of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), the Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency found 4 mobile phones, several drug paraphernalia and a fake police ID of a police officer ranked SPO4 and under Steve Go’s name.

Parilla said they could not file a usurpation of authority complaint against Go because they had no proof that he used the fake police ID.

Jail Warden Supt. Jessie Calumpang said, he would conduct an investigation on his personnel who might have been involved in the entry of these contraband.

He would also consult with BJMP officials for the possible isolation of Go and the filing of additional charges against him.

Go was first jailed in early 2000 for a robbery with homicide case. He was later linked to the illegal drug trade while in jail.

The Mandaue City Jail has 1,766 male inmates and 170 female inmates.