2 cops test positive for illegal drugs in random drug test

TWO policemen tested positive for illegal drugs during a random drug test conducted last January 31 in Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City.

About 100 policemen from the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7) of Lapu-Lapu City and Station 5 in the Carbon Market took the drug test on orders of then newly-installed Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Director C/Supt. Robert Quenery.

However, the identity of the two policemen who returned positive results will still be kept under wraps pending results of the confirmatory test.

In an earlier interview, Quenery said that the surprise drug test is part of an internal cleansing of the PNP and a way to assure the public that the police force is clean and has the moral ascendancy to implement the law.

Meanwhile, P/S Supt. Remos Medina, the new chief of the Regional Intelligence Division of Region 7 (RID-7) said in a phone interview, that should the two policemen return positive results in the confirmatory testing, they will face administrative charges and be relieved from their posts.

A CDN source who requested not to be identified, said that the two cops who tested positive hold the rank of a PO2 and both are from Lapu-Lapu City.