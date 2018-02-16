Police prepare charges for wheel clamp shooter

THE police has stopped going after the 27-year-old man who shot at the wheel clamp placed by traffic enforcers on his illegally parked vehicle.

But Melbert Destriza is definitely not yet off the hook.

Supt. Conrado Manatad, chief of the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Patrol Group (TPG), said they are preparing the complaints that will be filed against the suspect at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, February 19.

“He will be facing complaints of malicious mischief and illegal discharge of firearm in connection to what happened,” he said in an interview.

Manatad said policemen went to Destriza’s residence in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City shortly after he was identified as the person who fired twice at the wheel clamp of his Honda City car past 7 a.m. last Thursday.

Destriza, however, could not be located during the hot pursuit operation.

A person who identified himself as Destriza’s lawyer went to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) on Thursday to claim the suspect’s vehicle .

However, Manatad said traffic officials refused to heed the request as ordered by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Osmeña said Destriza should answer accusations against him.

“Local idiot Melbert Destriza attempted to free his clamped car by shooting the clamp. Impounded period has been upgraded from 30 days to forever. Melbert Destriza will also be impounded,” the mayor said.

Supt. Manatad said Destriza’s vehicle shall not be released since it will be used as evidence in the set of cases they will file against the suspect.

Aside from the TPG, the police official said the CCTO shall act as co-complainant in the set of cases to be filed against Destriza.

Since the suspect is at large, the cases against him shall undergo the regular preliminary investigation by a prosecutor.

As part of the procedure, Destriza shall be given the chance to submit his counter-affdavit and refute the allegations against him.

If there is sufficient evidence against him, charges shall be filed in court. Otherwise, the cases shall be dismissed by the prosecutor.

At 7:53 a.m. last Thursday, CCTO representatives and a traffic policeman found an unattended white Honda City car parked on a sidewalk on General Maxilom Extension in Cebu City.

One of the traffic personnel then decided to clamp the vehicle with plate no. DV 9713.

When they left, Manatad said the suspect reportedly fired twice at the wheel clamp before leaving the place on board a motorcycle-for-hire.

The car was subsequently brought to the city’s impounding area at the South Road Properties (SRP).