Doria to police precinct chiefs, drivers: Take care of new patrol cars

Commanders of Cebu City’s police precincts are advised to take good care of their new patrol cars after these were turned over to them on Friday.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, said that police precincts 1 to 10 each had one Mitsubishi Montero for its new patrol car.

The vehicles were turned over to the different Cebu City precincts on Friday.

Doria said that the drivers of the patrol cars would undergo the proper seminar to handle the vehicles before they would be allowed to drive them.

He also warned police drivers of the liabilities they would face if these new vehicles would be damaged because of their negligence.

He also said that the station commander would also be investigated because he is the supervisor.

The new patrol cars, which are equipped with dash cameras, were recently donated by the Regional Advisory Council headed by businessman Prudencio Gesta.