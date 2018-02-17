Lions escape Sharks in Elite Toledo

THE Lions grabbed the solo lead in the standings of the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 3 after stunning the erstwhile unbeaten Stallions, 90-87, last Friday at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City, western Cebu.

Down by two, 87-89 with just a few seconds left, the Stallions had a chance to tie the score or win outright but they committed a costly turnover that gave the ball back to the Lions.

The Lions’ Richard Nebres was then fouled and split his free-throws for the final count.

The Lions improved to a tournament best, 4-1 win-loss card.

Nebres paced the Lions with 33 points and five assists while Jefry Bascar added 26 markers.

The Stallions’ triple-threat of Aldin Cuaresma, Zward Canilo, and Briant Gaviola drained 26, 22, and 21 points, respectively for the Stallions which fell to 3-1.

In the second game, the Hornets pummeled the Sharks, 91-82, behind the 45-point performance of Walter Sayson to tie the Stallions record at 3-1.

Khen Labang led the Sharks, who dropped to 1-4, with 31 points and seven rebounds while Mario Kilag and Mark Ivan Tinsay added 17 and 13, respectively.

Meanwhile in Elite Club-Cebu City, the Rhinos (2-1) beat the Sharks (1-2), 65-62, while the Rams (2-1) defeated the Wolves (0-3), 79-60.