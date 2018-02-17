Search for article

Lions escape Sharks in Elite Toledo

SHARES:

By:

@rabCDN

10:44 PM February 17th, 2018

Recommended
By: RABBONI BORBON, February 17th, 2018 10:44 PM

THE Lions grabbed the solo lead in the standings of the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 3 after stunning the erstwhile unbeaten Stallions, 90-87, last Friday at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City, western Cebu.

Down by two, 87-89 with just a few seconds left, the Stallions had a chance to tie the score or win outright but they committed a costly turnover that gave the ball back to the Lions.

The Lions’ Richard Nebres was then fouled and split his free-throws for the final count.

The Lions improved to a tournament best, 4-1 win-loss card.

Nebres paced the Lions with 33 points and five assists while Jefry Bascar added 26 markers.

The Stallions’ triple-threat of Aldin Cuaresma, Zward Canilo, and Briant Gaviola drained 26, 22, and 21 points, respectively for the Stallions which fell to 3-1.

In the second game, the Hornets pummeled the Sharks, 91-82, behind the 45-point performance of Walter Sayson to tie the Stallions record at 3-1.

Khen Labang led the Sharks, who dropped to 1-4, with 31 points and seven rebounds while Mario Kilag and Mark Ivan Tinsay added 17 and 13, respectively.

Meanwhile in Elite Club-Cebu City, the Rhinos (2-1) beat the Sharks (1-2), 65-62, while the Rams (2-1) defeated the Wolves (0-3), 79-60.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.