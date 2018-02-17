STC is new U18 queens of Aboitiz Cup

THE St. Theresa’s College is the new queen of the 19th Aboitiz Cup Under 18 Girls division.

The Theresians dethroned the 3-time champions Ateneo, 3-0 yesterday morning at the Don Bosco Magone pitch.

Regina Sarrosa scored a brace in the 1st and 52nd minutes while Amber Villaflor found the back of the net in the 16th minute.

Sarrosa was fittingly accorded the Most Valuable Player honors.

Two other Theresians also bagged special awards with Sophia Kintanar being named as the best goalkeeper and Jan Reese Jumawan as the best defender.

Other special awardees were Itsuko Bacatan of Ateneo as the best midfielder and Giuseppe’s Yvette Magallanes and Pinky Soco as golden boot awardees. They both scored 15 goals.

Giuseppe FC bagged third place after annihilating Pomeroy, 12-0.

In the U11 Mix, Springdale advanced to the semifinals with a 5-0 dismissal of Ateneo while Don Bosco A clinched a finals ticket with an 8-1 routing of Ondo Espreso.