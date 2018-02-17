Chocolatito wants Nietes showdown

Gonzales wants to fight Nietes for vacant WBO super flyweight title

Three-division world champion and reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight king Donnie “Ahas” Nietes is yet to make his mandatory title defense but another marque name has shown interest in fighting the longest-reigning Filipino champ.

That fighter is none other than four-division world champion and former pound-for-pound king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzales whose camp want

Nietes to fight their ward for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight title.

The vacant title is one division heavier than Nietes’ regular flyweight class.

Gonzales’ team is reported to be very interested in negotiating with Nietes’ promoters from ALA Promotions International to make the fight happen sometime in June according to Boxingscene.com.

Gonzales’ hometown in Managua, Nicaragua led by its Vice Mayor Enrique Armas, was reportedly very interested in pitting the two Hall of Fame warriors after a private meeting with WBO top honcho Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel.

If a deal is inked, Gonzales’ camp would like to hold the fight in Managua, Nicaragua.

The WBO super flyweight title was vacated by Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue who climbed to the bantamweight division.

Nietes holds a record of 40 wins, one defeat and four draws with 22 knockouts while Gonzales has a 46-2-0, 38KOs card.

Nietes’ mandatory defense on Feb. 24 is against Argentinian Juan Carlos Reveco at the Forum in Inglewood, California, Reveco, (39-3-0, 19KOs) is a former WBA world flyweight king.

The 35-year old Nietes who is a native of Murcia, Negros Occidental is currently training for his duel with Reveco at the Wildcard Boxing Gym in downtown Los Angeles.