Inayawan snags three titles in the Titans Cup 3-on-3

THE Inayawan Basketball Club bagged championship titles in the U15, U13 and U11 categories of the 5th Titans Cup 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament yesterday at the Paref Springdale basketball gym in Lahug, Cebu City.

Inayawan beat host Springdale-A in the U15 final, 10-7. Monterey School finished third place after beating SBC–Forum, 6-5.

Meanwhile, Inayawan nipped Monterey School, 13-12 in the U13 championship with St. Benedict College finishing third after beating Mandaue Christian School (MCS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inayawan’s third crown came in the U11 class after it blasted Springdale B, 10-4. St. Benedict College overcame Springdale A, 2-0 for third place.

MCS denied Inayawan a fourth title, beating the latter, 8-6 in the U19 division while Cebu Bradford School B secured the bronze medal with a 10-6 rout of SBC – Forum B.

The table tennis event of the 5th Titans Cup will begin today inside Paref Springdale School.