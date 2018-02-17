CEBU PRISAA RULES

CEBU PRISAA athletes dominated in 11 of 16 events to virtually crown themselves champions of the 2018 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) with a day to spare.

The Cebuanos ruled badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, dancesports, football, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis against their rivals from Bohol.

In badminton, athletes from the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and University of San Carlos (USC) swept the women’s and men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles golds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In basketball, the 13-time Cesafi champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will get their chance to go for a grandslam in the National PRISAA after they routed Bohol twice, 105-89 and 103-88.

The Cebu PRISAA pugs failed to sweep the boxing golds after winning only three of four bouts. Rodel Sunganob of PMI won via unanimous decision against Bryan Remedio in the 56 kilograms.

In chess, the Cebuanos swept the men’s and women’s divisions as well as in the Standard and the Latin categories of dancesport.

The 5-time Cesafi football champion USC Warriors also got another chance to bag the national football title after whipping Bohol, 4-0 and 9-2.

The University of Cebu (UC) athletes also swept all the medals at stake in sepak takraw and table tennis.

Cebuanos also lorded it over the Boholanos in swimming as well as in tennis.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) volleybelles also won two straight games to advance to the national finals.

The Boholanos, however, were not about to give up easily as they managed to force a rubber match against the USJ-R Jaguars-manned Cebu PRISAA volleyball men’s. Thus, they will play a championship match today.

In weightlifting, Bohol athletes did not compete anymore. Nine Cebu weightlifters and six from Bohol will advance to the nationals.

Bohol PRISAA was comprised of athletes from Holy Name University, University of Bohol, Bohol Institute of Technology, Philippine Maritime Institute (PMI) and Mater Dei College. Hostilities resume today in various venues.