Foreigner hit by propeller of motor banca

A 54-year-old tourist from Hong Kong died after his head was hit by a propeller of a motor banca off the waters of Apo Island, Negros Oriental, a popular diving spot, on Saturday Morning.

The victim, Young Tai Hang, boarded with his wife and two other Hong Kong nationals on the motor banca owned by Asure Beach Resort.

Based on the initial police investigation, Hang did not notice that another motor banca was approaching at the time when he emerged from diving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motor banca Miles ll, was manned by the boat captain Juvy Baat, 28, a resident of Barangay Liloan, Santander town, southern Cebu.

The said vessel is owned by Ulysis Peñaflor of Barangay Bantayan, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Police arrested Baat, who is now detained at the jail facility of Dauin Police.

He will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.