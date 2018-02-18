Man shot dead in Duljo Fatima

A man was shot dead by an identified assailant in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on February 17, Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as Richard Fuentes, from Sitio Mayflower, in Barangay Duljo Fatima.

According to Police Insp. Jeoffrey Grande, deputy station commander of Mambaling police station, Fuentes was on his to have dinner when before the incident happened.

Fuentes was rushed to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

The police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.