Former village chief ambushed, killed

The former Barangay Captain of Agus, Lapu-Lapu City was shot by unknown gunmen shortly before 7 p.m. last night in Sitio Atabay, Barangay Agus.

Remegio “Bo” Oyao was immediately brought to the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City. According to Chief Insp. Juan Capacio of Station IV of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), Oyao died at the hospital.

SP02 Jeramie Espinosa of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Station 2 said initial investigation showed that Oyao was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck with a companion. A motorcycle boarded by two men wearing a face mask was following him.

As he slowed down because of traffic, the motorcycle-riding men went alongside of his vehicle and rained bullets, hitting Oyao several times on his body.

His assailants calmly drove off after the shooting.

Chief Inspector Capacio said Oyao’s companion escaped unscathed. He said a hot pursuit operation is now underway, led by Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, chief of the intelligence branch of the LLCPO.

Oyao is one of the controversial Oyao brothers who were earlier linked to illegal drugs.

In September 2016, his brother Washington “Inday” Oyao was also shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Agus.

In July 2016, Bo Oyao also accompanied his three other brothers- 59-year-old Rolando “Landie” Oyao, 57-year-old Paquito “Kipot” Oyao and 52-year-old Donie “Danny” Oyao — in surrendering to the police.

Bo Oyao himself was also earlier implicated in drugs, but his cases were reportedly dismissed.