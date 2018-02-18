Mandaue leads Gov’s Cup opening-day winners

HOST City Mandaue, Cordova and Dalaguete pulled off straight-set wins over their respective foes yesterday at the start of the 2018 Governor’s Cup Volleyball Tournament at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Mandaue, playing in front of a home crowd, routed the hapless San Francisco squad, 25-8, 25-16,to lead the opening-day winners.

According to team captain Shiela Mae Kiseo, also the ace hitter of the University of San Jose – Recoletos, playing at home really played a guge factor in the team’s win.

“I am so overwhelmed and thankful to all the Mandauehanons,” she said. “I am so grateful and honoured to be a Mandauehanon because we are huge fans of volleyball. I was very happy and thankful because we were able to play in our home court.”

She added that teamwork also won them the game.

“I told my teammates just play your game and enjoy the game. [I also reminded them about] teamwork, because teamwork makes the dream work.”

Mandaue totally outplayed San Francisco that it still won by nine points even with their first six at the bench.

Meanwhile, Cordova downed Poro, 25-21, 25-16, and Dalaguete overwhelmed Oslob, 25-12, 25-13.

Special awards went to Samboan (Early Bird) and the City of Bogo (Best in Uniform).