Ateneo de Cebu rules Ladies Open

ATENEO de Cebu made up for failing to defend its Under 18 Girls title last Saturday by clinching the Ladies Open title of the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup with a 2-0 blanking of the Tabor Hills yesterday.

The Magis Eagles also bagged four of the five special awards, including the coveted Most Valuable Player plum, which was given to Itsuko Bacatan.

Other Ateneo booters who received special awards were Arantxa Trebol (Best Midfielder), Sydney Gonzales (Best Defender) and Kim Yoo Jin (Golden Boot).

Tabor Hills’ Marielle Bactan was named Best Goalkeeper.

Placing third was the University of San Carlos (USC), which prevailed via penalty shootout, 7-6, versus Chicos United. The regulation ended at 1-all.

The BPO Ladies title was copped by E-Performax via a 2-0 drubbing of MEZ United.

Third place went to Accenture, who inflicted a 2-0 thrashing of Convergys.

Convergys’ men’s team bagged the BPO Men’s title with 2-1 edging of Timex.

Accenture again finished third after squeaking past Optum, 2-1.

In the Men’s Open held at the Cebu City Sports Center, 5-time Cesafi champions USC Warriors secured a ticket to the quarterfinal round after forcing a 1-1 draw against University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in their last elimination game.