Medical, dental mission at SM Consolacion

SM Foundation Inc. is set to hold a medical and dental mission in SM City Consolacion on February 23, Friday.

Dubbed “Gamot para sa Kapwa,” this year’s activity headed by SM Foundation Executive Director Connie Angeles aims to benefit 1,000 patients, including senior citizens.

The Municipal Social Welfare Office will identify the barangays with high incidence of communicable diseases as beneficiaries of the program.

Services include medical checkup and treatment, x-ray and ECG, dental check-up and treatment, blood pressure check-up, blood typing, blood sugar testing and monitoring and height and weight check-up. SM Foundation will also give free medicine to the patients.