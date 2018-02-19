Model from Bohol is first Hari sa Sugbo

A 26-year-old model from Getafe, Bohol won the Hari sa Sugbo 2018 title during the coronation night held at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino last Sunday, February 18.

Candidate no. 12 Elcid Camacho bested 13 other good-looking men for the title.

“Well, it’s really overwhelming. I’m so glad, I’m so thankful. Thank you God. Thank you everyone. Thank you all who supported me,” he told the reporters after the pageant.

During the first segment, the 13 candidates paraded in “Hari”

costumes, then in swimwear, Bench underwear, and lastly, formal wear before they were trimmed down to seven candidates.

The top seven candidates were Camacho, Giovanni Viter (aka Vann Ramos), Clarence Lim, Venheserge Compuesto, Dan Joshua Olaco, French Bonn Petallo, and Ram Termulo. They were given hashtags for the question and answer portion.

The seven candidates were judged based on the following criteria: 40 percent for beauty and face, 35 physique, and 25 wit and intelligence.

Camacho got the topic about “discrimation.”

“Discrimination is very rampant in this generation today. There are so many judgmental people. For me discrimination is really something that we need to end. We are all created by God, fair and equal,” Camacho answered.

Camacho won P50,000 cash. He also received other special awards such as Best in Swimwear.

This is not Camacho’s first time to win a title. He was also Mr. Summer Body 2014 and Mr. Cebu Body 2016.

He also represented Bohol at Misters of Filipinas 2014, which was won by PO2 Neil Perez.

After winning the pageant, Camacho is considering joining Misters of Filipinas 2018 and this time to represent Cebu.

RUNNERS-UP

Twenty-four-year-old Clarene Lim, who won first runner-up, received a P30,000 prize. He also won special awards like Darling of the Press, Best in Formal Wear, and Dr. Alvin’s Mr. Flawless.

“I feel very blessed and honored to be part of the three people who got the responsibility. I think after this pageant I will continue with what I desire for which is business and entrepreneurship,” Lim said.

Lim, who is from Barangay Tinago, Cebu City is an internet enterpreneur. He also joined Mr. Chinatown in 2017.

Petallo finished second runner-up and received P20,000.

“I’m happy because of the experience and the people around me,” Petallo told the reporters.

Currently, Petallo is waiting for the results as he screened last Saturday for the Century Tuna Superbods Ageless 2018.

French Bonn Petallo, 28, is a trainer in a call center company in Cebu City. He hails from Surigao City. He won Hari ng Lapu-Lapu in 2014.

Judges during the pageant were Cary Santiago, Samantha Dodson, Ressie Elle Saranillo, Arnel Aparis, RJ Villarosa, Drew Sarmiento, lawyer Regal Oliva, Dennis Janson, Fremont Base, Bb. Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith, and Hector Alcancia.

The pageant was hosted by Ms. Earth 2008 Karla Henry.

Winners of Corporate and Special Awards

Mr. Friendship: Odelio Duja Jr.

Mr. Photogenic: Venheserg Compuesto

Jonas Borces Face of the Night: Aldee Chris Sola

Social Media Hunk: Odelio Duja Jr.

Dr. Alvin’s Mr. Flawless: Clarence Lim

Hari Ng Gabi by Innocense Collection: Ram Termulo

Mr. R and R Salon: Venheserg Compuesto

Darling of the Press: Clarence Lim

Blanc Man Award: Aldee Chris Sola

Minor Awards for Hari sa Sugbo 2018

Best in Hari Costume: Giovanni Viter (aka Vann Ramos)

Best in Production: Ram Termulo

Best in Swimwear: Elcid Camacho

Bench Body Award: Giovanni Viter (aka Vann Ramos)

Best in Formal Wear: Clarence Lim