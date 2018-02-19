Fire razes 50 houses in Quiot

Fire razed at least 50 houses in Sitio Beltran and Sitio Upper Yati in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City on late Monday afternoon.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Lowel Opolentisima of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said that the fire, which was reported at 5:28 p.m. and was put under control at 6:51 p.m., started at the house of Carlito Dayanan, 63, in Sitio Beltran.

Opolentisima estimated the damage caused by the fire at P500,000.

One of the fire victims, Christita Juntilla, 60, was grateful to the Lord because her family of 13 were all safe despite the damage done by the fire to their house.

“Mapasalamaton lang gyod ko nga dili dako ang epekto sa kayo, labaw na luwas ming tanan (I am just thankful that the damage is not that severe, and we are all safe),” she said.

Juntilla said that she was doing laundry at the back of her house when she noticed the fire.

Quiot Barangay Captain Francis Espares said the affected residents were temporarily staying at the barangay sports complex.

“Gikasubo sa konseho nga nahitabo kining trahedya. Kita magbinantayon sa usag usa kanato (We are saddened by this fire incident. We should always be vigilant so that things like this would not happen),” he said.

He also encouraged kind-hearted people, who would want to help the fire victims, to donate food and housing materials so that the victims could rebuild their houses.