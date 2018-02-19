Mandaue traffic enforcer, sideswiped by motorcycle rider, hurt

A traffic enforcer of Mandaue City was seriously injured on Monday evening after he was sideswiped by a speeding motorcycle while he was apprehending a motorist, who committed a traffic violation along M.L. Quezon St. in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

Crecencio Balili, in his 50s and a member of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), was rushed to the Chong Hua Hospital at the Mandaue Reclamationa Area.

He was half conscious when he was brought to the hospital, said Glen Antigua of TEAM.

Antigua said that the incident happened at 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

He said that Balili was with other traffic enforcers who were apprehending a motorist who just committed a traffic violation when suddenly a speeding motorcycle passed by and slammed into Balili, who was at the side of the road.

The impact of the collision threw the enforcer a few meters while the motorcycle sped away.

The other traffic enforcers gave chase and cornered the motorcycle rider, who was later identified as Ian Atillo, 31, resident of Tisa, Labangon, Cebu City.

Atillo told the traffic enforcers that he had no intention of hitting Balili, and he would have swerved to avoid him but he saw another person ahead.

He said that it was too late to step on the brake, and he bumped into the enforcer.

Atillo was turned over by the traffic enforcers, who apprehended him, to the Casuntingan Police Station in Mandaue City, where he was detained pending the filing of charges.