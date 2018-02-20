Cybersex traffickers convicted by trial court

CEBU CITY–An Australian was meted three life terms on Tuesday for operating a cybersex den and exploiting minors in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City in 2013.

Drew Frederick Shobbrook was found guilty by the Regional Trial Court of two counts of qualified trafficking and one count of child pornography.

His co-accused, Leslie Ann Crasco, a Filipina, was sentenced to one life term after she was found guilty of qualified trafficking.

Judge Marlon Jay Moneva of RTC Branch 20 in Cebu City said there were sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of the two accused.

Shobbrook and Crasco were arrested by the agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in a raid on his apartment where 15 women – four them minors – were rescued on April 17, 2013.

Also participating the law enforcement operation were members of the International Justice Mission, an anti-human trafficking non-government organization and the Inter Agency Council Against Trafficking.

Seized during the raid were seven laptops, desktop computers, computer parts, an iPad tablet, hard disks allegedly containing explicit and lewd photographs, unlicensed .45 caliber pistol and .38 caliber revolver, sex toys, and other personal effects .

Three of the victims said they were paid to perform lewd acts in front of web cameras and to have sex with their employer.