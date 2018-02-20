Luigi: File most serious raps vs. erring motorcycle driver

ENFORCER SIDESWIPED

The motorcycle driver who sideswiped a traffic enforcer who was apprehending another motorist on Monday in Mandaue City will be facing attempted homicide and several other traffic violations.

Ian Atillo, 31, of Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, and who was detained at the Casuntingan Police Station, was found to have been driving without a license, without a helmet, with no headlights.

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said in a press briefing that aside from those violations, they were considering filing a reckless driving and disregarding persons in authority charges.

Antigua said that Mandaue City Mayor Luis Gabriel “Luigi” Quisumbing earlier instructed his Chief of Staff, lawyer Elaine Bathan, to file charges with the highest criminal liability against the driver.

Quisumbing’s order came after he saw the video of the speeding motorist hitting traffic enforcer, Cresencio Balili, 49, of Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

Antigua said that Balili had already undergone a series of tests including a CT scan, but the results were not available as of press time.

Antigua said that Balili is conscious but he is complaining of pain in his hip.

Quisumbing shouldered the medical expenses of Balili, who is confined at the Chong Hua Hospital at the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

Atillo, when sought for comment, said that he was avoiding another traffic enforcer, who flagged him prior to him sideswiping Balili.

He said he increased speed when he was flagged down but was surprised when he saw another traffic enforcer ahead and it was already too late to avoid him.

He said he was scared of being apprehended because he knew that he did not have a driver’s license yet.

He also knew that he was not wearing his helmet and that his headlights were not functioning.

“Mangayo lang ko og pasensya kay nakalitan ko nga diha diay laing traffic enforcer sa unahan pagpakusog nako og dagan,” said Atillo. (I ask for understanding and forgiveness because I was scared and surprised when I saw another traffic enforcer ahead of me, and that was the reason I increased my speed and it was too late to stop),” he said.

He said he was not drunk but he was in a rushing to his work at a beer brewery.

Antigua said that Atillo lost control of his motorcycle after he hit Balili and that was when the other traffic enforcers apprehended him.

Antigua said that Balili was apprehending another motorist and was issuing a citation ticket when Atillo slammed into him.

“Ato gyud ning pasakahan og bug-at nga kaso basi sa iyang nalapas kay pagpakita ni nga seryuso ta sa pagpatuman sa traffic law dinhi (We should and would file serious cases against the erring driver based on the violations he committed. This will prove that we are serious in enforcing traffic laws in the city),” he said.