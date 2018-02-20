Team formed to probe former brgy. chief’s killing

LAPU-LAPU City Police is creating a team led by the Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) to focus an investigation on the murder of former Agus Barangay Captain Remegio “Bo” Oyao.

Supt. Rey Tiempo, deputy city director for administration (DCDA) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said the investigation is still ongoing but they don’t yet have a person of interest as they want to make sure they have enough information to get Oyao’s killer.

“We were able to get CCTV camera footage from a private establishment but it was difficult to identify him and the motorcycle used due to poor lighting in the area but it was done by a lone gunman driving a motorcycle,” said Tiempo.

He said, they will still look for other CCTVs on the routes Oyao was passing, hoping to get a clearer view.

In a follow-up information gathering from the family of Oyao through Conchita Oyao, wife of the victim, said that they don’t have any idea who might be the persons responsible for his murder.

“But according to the wife, her husband has long been acquitted of what has been accused to him which is his alleged involvement in illegal drugs,” said Tiempo.

He added that the family of Oyao is calling for justice and they strongly denied that the slain former Agus barangay captain has long been cleared from the illegal drug trade.

Tiempo further said that the family and relatives of Bo Oyao were hurt everytime they heard from the news that Oyao was a known drug lord in the past.

According to Tiempo, they are looking at the angle of a business competition that Oyao was engaged in as he has long been a construction contractor and is also engaged in a quarry business and trucking.

Oyao’s remains lies at his residence in Barangay Marigondon and is scheduled for burial this Sunday.