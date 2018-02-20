Plaints filed vs. shooter of CCTO’s clamp

COMPLAINTS had been filed against the “clamp shooter” at the Cebu City Prosecutors Office on Monday afternoon.

A complaint of malicious mischief to government property and another one for illegal discharge of a firearm were filed at the Prosecutor’s Office against Honda City owner Melbert Destriza.

This involved the incident where Destriza allegedly shot at the clamp on his tires attached by traffic enforcers because his vehicle was illegally parked along General Maxilom Ave. in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City near the Philhealth office.

Supt. Conrado Manatad, Traffic Management Group of the Cebu City Police Office, filed the complaints on Monday.

Manatad said they were also checking if the gun that Destriza used in shooting the clamp was licensed.

If not licensed, then they would file the appropriate charges said Manatad.

Manatad said among their evidence is the empty shell recovered at the crime scene and witnesses who saw what Destriza did.