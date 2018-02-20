No. 1 Ronda dad assumes VM seat vacated by Ungab

FOLLOWING the death of lawyer and Ronda ViceMayor John Ungab, the number one councilor of Ronda Municipal Council, Rocky Gabatan, will automatically assume the post vacated by the former.

The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG – 7) announced yesterday that the death of Ungab has left a permanent vacancy in the town council of Ronda, a fifth-class municipality, 83 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Citing the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act No. 7160), DILG – 7 local government and monitoring division chief, lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, told Cebu Daily News over the phone that Gabatan, as the number one councilor, will automatically be Ronda’s vice-mayor since Ungab’s death is considered a permanent vacancy.

Gabatan topped Ronda’s council elections with 6,731 votes during the May 2016 National Elections, where 17 candidates vied for the town council’s eight seats.

Lucero added that there is no need for the DILG – 7 to issue a memorandum to formalize Gabatan’s takeover.

“By operation of law, whoever is the number one councilor will automatically assume into office since it is a permanent vacancy. There is no need for us to give a memo,” he said.

Section 44 of RA 7160 defines permanent vacancy as “when an elective local official fills a higher vacant office, refuses to assume office, fails to qualify, dies, is removed from office, voluntarily resigns, or is otherwise permanently incapacitated to discharge the functions of his office”.

Lucero also said that once the number one councilor becomes the town’s vice-mayor, the ranks of the subsequent councilors will also rise. This meant that the number two councilor of Ronda town, Jay Ann Cañete, will become number one.

Meanwhile, since Gabatan will be relinquishing his seat as councilor, it will entail another vacancy in the legislature which Lucero said can be filled up through several options.

“The party where the first councilor (Gabatan) belongs would nominate as to whom they recommend to fill in the post. If the party is a national party, it would be the national chairman (who will nominate). If the party is a local party, then their highest official. If the first councilor is an independent, then the Sangguniang Bayan will make a recommendation before the governor as to whom they will appoint,” he explained.

Gabatan ran under the banner of Liberal Party (LP) during the May 2016 elections, together with Ungab and Ronda’s incumbent mayor, Mariano Blanco III. Since LP is a national political party, its national chairperson will be the one to nominate for Ronda’s new councilor.

“Gov. Davide will also formalize the appointment of both the vice-mayor and the new councilor. He will also officiate their oath-taking ceremony,” he added.

Meanwhile, the municipal council of Ronda will have an emergency session today, Wednesday, to come up with a resolution expressing their grief and extending their condolences to the bereaved family of Ungab.

Ungab’s remains lie in state at St. Peter’s Funeral Homes in Imus. Ave, Cebu City.