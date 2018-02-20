Region can’t send food packs to Albay due to scarcity of NFA rice

THE Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) has turned down the request for food relief for the victims of Mayon volcano in Albay, due to the scarcity of National Food Authority (NFA) rice in the region.

VDRC Supervising Administrative Officer Patricia Megalbio said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) National Resource Operation Center had requested them to augment at least 600 thousand food packs for the relief operations in Albay.

However, the VDRC’s warehouse only has at least 14,098 food packs, way below the 50 thousand buffer stock requirement.

“Wala gyod rice. Maglisod mi og padala. Dunay possibility nga makapada mi depende sa availability namo diri,” she told Cebu Daily News over the phone yesterday.

(There is an insufficient supply of rice and it is difficult for us to send for food relief. Though there is a possibility that we can send help depending on the availability we have).

She said they have requested an additional 72 thousand bags of rice from NFA-7, last Feb. 12, to meet the demand of 600 thosand food packs for Albay but only got 1,000 bags last Feb. 14.

She also said that the NFA-7 had informed them last month about the increase in the prices of NFA rice.

“Kahibaw gyud na sila nga para sa disaster operation ang amoa. Nganong magpasaka man sila nga dili man ri negosyo ang amoa,” she said.

(They know our intention is for disaster operation. Why increase their prices when our purpose is not for business).

Megalbio said that a bag of 20 percent broken NFA rice now costs P1,500 per bag from the previous P1,250.

Meanwhile, NFA-7 Information Officer Olma Bayno said in a phone interview that they have not implemented any price increase.

“Wala (Change of prices). As is gihapon siya,” she said adding that prices of rice remain at P27 per kilo for 25 percent broken and P32 for 15 to 20 percent broken.

She said that a bag of 25 percent broken rice is sold at a consumer’s price of P1,350, while a bag of 15 to 20 percent broken rice is sold at P1,600.