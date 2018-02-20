Lapu-Lapu cop found positive for drug use: You have 15 days to contest test results

The police officer, who was found positive of using illegal drugs, will be given 15 days to contest the results of the test starting on Tuesday.

PO3 Jeffrey Mulat, who had been assigned in a holding unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police office after he was found positive for using illegal drugs, would be given a chance to explain, contest the results of the test and would be given due process before proceedings to dismiss him would be done, if found guilty of really using illegal drugs, said Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, City Intelligence Branch chief.

Sucalit said that Mulat might have used illegal drugs when he was assigned in the province.

He said that the police officer had just been assigned to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office last year.

He was one of the 35 police officers attending a criminal profiling training at the LLCPO headquarters when the surprise drug test was conducted on Jan. 29, 2018.

Sucalit said initially when he learned of the results he thought that Mulat got a positive result because he was probably taking medications.

But confirmatory tests proved him otherwise, Sucalit said that with this Mulat was placed in the holding unit to restrict his movements.

“Pasensya na gyud sa atong mga kauban pero wala gyuy lugar dinhi sa kapolisan ang mogamit og illegal drugs (We apologize to our colleague but there is really no place here for those who use illegal drugs),,” said Sucalit.

He said last year all 466 police officer in Lapu-Lapu City underwent a surprise drug test and none came out positive.

“We will continue to clean our police officers, and make sure they are free from illegal drugs and of course from all criminal acts as well,” said Sucalit.