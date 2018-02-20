Police, military form task force for Barangay, SK elections

Task Force Cebu, a joint cooperation of PNP and AFP personnel, gathered on Tuesday to prepare for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on May 14 this year.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police director, said that they came up with a security plan and discussed how strengthen the police and military forces during the elections.

Doria added that efforts will be focused on mountainous barangay of the city due to the possibility of presence of armed groups.

The city police chief revealed that they have also discussed the possibility of narco-politicians who might run for candidacy.

However, Col. Noel Baluyan, Task Force Cebu commander, clarified that they are yet yet to receive reports on politicians allegedly involved in illegal drug trade.