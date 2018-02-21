Search for article

Police, NBI-7 to conduct parallel investigation on Ungab ambush

11:24 AM February 21st, 2018

By: Morexette B. Erram, Nestle L. Semilla, February 21st, 2018 11:24 AM

Pearl Ungab takes a look on her husband, lawyer Jonnah John Ungab at St. Peter’s Memorial Chapel on Imus Road, Cebu City. CDN PHOTO / Benjie Talisic

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) regional director Patricinio Bernales said they will conduct a parallel investigation with police authorities in solving the killing of slain lawyer Jonnah John Ungab.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)Task Force Ungab spokesperson, also confirmed that they have already coordinated with NBI-7.

The city police and NBI-7 will compare findings and evidence to hasten the investigation.

Two assailants are still on the loose after the lawyer was shot twice inside his vehicle on Monday morning.

In a press conference this morning, the family of Ungab called for witnesses to come out to help in resolving the case.

“Help me shed light on those responsible for his death. He (Ungab) was just doing his job as a servant of the law,” Pearl Ungab, the slain lawyer’s wife said.

