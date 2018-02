A 16-year-old girl was shot dead inside her house at around 2 a.m., Thursday morning.

The victim (name withheld), a resident of Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu, sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

An empty shell of a 9 mm pistol was recovered at the crime scene.

SP01 Maximo Cuyacot of Talisay City Police said that a lone gunman entered the house of the victim and approached her while she was sleeping

The police are now investigating the motive of the killing.