4 farmers dead; 1 hurt after security guards fired shots in sugarcane plantation

SIATON, Negros Oriental- Four sugarcane farmers, including two senior citizens, were killed on Wednesday morning at Sitio Bondo, Barangay Napacao, Siaton town, Negros Oriental, approximately 56 kilometers from Dumaguete City.

Among the fatalities were Jessebel Abayle, 34; Carmelina Amantillo, 57; Consolacion Cadevida, 66; and Felimon Molero, 66.

Another farmer, Lito Prudencia De Jesus, 28, sustained injuries, and was immediately brought to the hospital.

The five suspects, who are security guards of the plantation, will undergo inquest proceedings today.

The suspects were Roswil Antanoy, 29; Edilberto Pancho, 41; Reynante Rubia, 36; Nelcher Abordo, 27; and Jason Ramos, 31.

A hot pursuit operation conducted by police resulted to the arrest of the suspects.

PO3 Euberto Kinkito Jr. of Siaton Police said that the plantation, which is 200 meters from the national road of the said barangay, is owned by Atty. Gaspar Vicente.

The security guards were employed by Nico Security Agency.

Initial police investigation showed that the suspects came to the farmers’ post while they were resting. Without apparent reason, the farmers were shot several times.

A hand grenade was also thrown into the area after shooting the victims.

Kinkito also disclosed that they have received calls from concerned citizens about the security guards, who were described as armed prior to the incident.

The suspects are temporarily detained at the custodial facility of Siaton Police while the police continues their investigation in ascertaining the motive of the crime.