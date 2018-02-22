Stabbing suspect surrendered to police in Talisay City

TALISAY CITY, CEBU- A 20-year-old suspect in a stabbing incident voluntary surrendered on Thursday evening to Talisay City Police.

Emmanuel Rago, a resident of Sitio Roma, Barangay Dumlog, surrendered himself to police authorities after being suspected of stabbing Heracleo Pacana, 33, a resident of the same place.

Initial police investigation that the victim had a heated altercation with one of his neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rago intervened but later stabbed Pacana several times, hitting him on his face and other parts of the body.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Rago is now detained at the jail facility of Talisay City Police pending the charges against him.