CCTV footages not enough to identify suspects over killing Ungab

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has spotted in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages the supposed “spotter” and the gunman in the killing of lawyer John Ungab.

The police, however, clarified that they have yet to establish the identities of the two suspects.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, spokesperson of Task Force Ungab, said the spotter came out from Qimonda IT Center, the city’s courthouse.

The spotter then peeped at the car of Ungab as well as its plate number while the lawyer picked up his wife, Pearl, in front of the courthouse.

The same footage showed that the spotter was talking to someone on the phone.

Coincidentally, the footage captured that the gunman was also talking to the phone shortly before firing shots at Ungab.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), on its part, continues to gather CCTV footages.

NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales Jr. admitted the absence of witnesses caused difficulties in investigating the crime, and appealed to witnesses to come forward.

On Monday morning, the lawyer, who served as counsel of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, was shot twice inside his vehicle near the courthouse.