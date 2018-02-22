Tomas to run for mayor next year

CEBU CITY Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be seeking a second term in office in the 2019 election.

Osmeña issued the clarification during his press conference on Thursday to put an end to speculations that he will already retire from politics to give way to his wife and now third-termer City Councilor Margot Osmeña.

“I am definitely running for mayor, okay? So, stop the speculation,” Mayor Osmeña told reporters yesterday.

With more than a year before the mid-term election, Osmeña said his Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) will commission a survey to especially determine whom the Cebuanos would want for his runningmate.

Osmeña sought election with former Councilor Nestor Archival in the 2016.

While he won the election against former Mayor Michael Rama, Archival lost his bid to re-electionist Vice Mayor Edgar Labella.

“I have to focus on my vice (mayoral candidate). I have to take into consideration (the outcome of) surveys,” he said.

Osmeña said he is also preparing to face a big business entity, which he said, is funding the candidacy of his opponents.