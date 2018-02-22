Solar and electric jeeps will soon ply city’s streets

Cebu City residents will soon experience commuting in zero-emission and environment-friendly electric and solar-powered jeepneys.

This after the Land Transportation and Franchising Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) is set to implement the government’s Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) modernization program in Cebu City.

During yesterday’s launching of LTFRB-7 PUJ Modernization: The Cebu Invasion at Plaza Sugbu, LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon announced that three months from now the jeepney modernization program will be implemented.

“Mausab na g’yud ang pagpadagan sa jeepney industry dinhi sa siyudad sa Sugbo (There will be a major change in the jeepney industry here in Cebu City),” said Cuizon.

In the mini road show of LTFRB-7, one unit of an electric PUJ was presented for a demonstration ride around Cebu City Hall.

Cuizon said that they have already submitted to the city government two missionary routes with 40 units of air-conditioned e-jeepneys.

“We call it missionary routes because these are areas with no regular jeepney routes. Each route will have 20 e-jeepneys. They will cater business process outsourcing (BPO) workers since each route will pass by most of the BPO offices in the city,” said Cuizon.

The first route will start at the City Hall, pass by Plaza Independencia then to T. Padilla and the Robinsons Galleria for their first stop. From Robinsons Galleria the e-jeepneys will proceed to Gen. Maxilom Avenue on their way to the Cebu Business Park for their second stop.

From the Cebu Business Park, the jeepneys will head to the Archbishop Avenue, proceed to Salinas Drive for their last stop at the IT Park.

Cuizon said that aside from BPO offices, the second missionary route will also give commuters access to hospitals.

The second missionary route starts at Convergys in Barangay Banawa, traverse Happy Valley to their first stop at Robinsons Cybergate. Along the way the jeeepneys will pass by B. Rodriguez where the Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital, Cebu Maternity Hospital and Chong Hua Hospital are located.

From Cybergate, the e-jeepneys proceed to Osmeña Boulevard then to Ramos St., to Jakosalem St. on their way to their second stop at the PUV terminal of Ayala Center Cebu.

From Ayala, the e-jeepneys proceed to Sykes in Panagdait for their last stop. The e-jeepneys will use the same routes on their way back to their respective origins.

The e-jeeps will be operated by the Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco).

An automated fare collection system will be used. Minimum fare is P15 for the first 15 kilometers and P1 for the succeeding one kilometer.

Cuizon said that the modern PUJs will also have a Global Positioning System (GPS), Wifi, curb side door, dash cam, and low emissions among others.

“These are safe and eco-friendly jeepneys. Under the program, traffic violations will be minimized since the drivers will receive fixed salaries. Some drivers tend to commit traffic violations because of the pressure to earn more,” said Cuizon.

Of the 17,000 jeepneys in Central Visayas, Cuizon said that 75 percent of these are plying in Cebu.

He said that within the next three years, old jeepneys will be phased out in the entire country.

“Jeepneys that are already 15 years old will be the first to go,” said Cuizon.

Upon the request of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, policemen will be allowed to ride e-jeeps for free to help deter crimes, Cuizon said.

Osmeña graced the affair yesterday along with representatives from car manufacturers such as Hyundai, Tata Pasajero Motors, and Star 8.

“This program is very feasible. I am also asking the LTFRB to help the city plan a bus system for the mountain barangays,” Osmeña said.