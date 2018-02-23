Search for article

1 dead, another injured in separate Cebu City shooting incidents

09:30 AM February 23rd, 2018

By: Chris Ligan and Benjie Talisic, February 23rd, 2018 09:30 AM

CEBU CITY- An alleged pimp and a 22-year old male were victims of separate shooting incidents in Cebu City past 9 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Enrique Maquilan, 48, a resident of Barangay Day-as , Cordova town, Cebu, sustained a single wound to his back which caused his death.

Based on police investigation, Maquilan is a pimp who roamed around night bars in General Maxilum Avenue.

He was walking along D. Jakosalem Street when a motorcycle believed to be following Maquilan stopped. An unidentified back rider fired a shot at him.

In another incident, Jijmer Gonzaga, a resident of Unit 5 , Barangay Kalunasan, was injured after he was shot by a lone gunman in the same area.

Gonzaga was immediately rushed to a public hospital in the city.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez, city police homicide investigator, said that personal grudge may be the possible motive involved in shooting the victims.

