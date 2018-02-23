Search for article

Cebu Provincial Government to give financial aid to slain Minglanilla cop’s family

SHARES:

10:23 AM February 23rd, 2018

Recommended
By: Morexette B. Erram, February 23rd, 2018 10:23 AM

A financial assistance worth P50,000 will be granted to the family of slain Minglanilla cop, PO2 Evie Espina by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III visited the wake of Espina in Brgy. Dumlog, Talisay City past 5 a.m. on Friday.

The Provincial Board (PB) will file a resolution on the release of the financial aid.

Espina was killed in a buy-bust operation on Monday after the suspect and alleged drug peddler Juvie Franza fired shots.

The operatives of Minglanilla Police’s drug enforcement unit fired back at Franza, who sustained gunshot wounds which caused his death.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.