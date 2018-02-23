Cebu Provincial Government to give financial aid to slain Minglanilla cop’s family

A financial assistance worth P50,000 will be granted to the family of slain Minglanilla cop, PO2 Evie Espina by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III visited the wake of Espina in Brgy. Dumlog, Talisay City past 5 a.m. on Friday.

The Provincial Board (PB) will file a resolution on the release of the financial aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Espina was killed in a buy-bust operation on Monday after the suspect and alleged drug peddler Juvie Franza fired shots.

The operatives of Minglanilla Police’s drug enforcement unit fired back at Franza, who sustained gunshot wounds which caused his death.