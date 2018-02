An identified pimp was shot dead while he was walking along Jakosalem St., Barangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City.

The victim was Enrique Maquilang, 52, a resident of Barangay Day-as, Cordova Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maquilang sustained several gunshot wounds at his back, which caused his death.

Spo1 Winston Ybañez, city police homicide investigator, said that the unidentified suspect was seen riding a motorcycle after shooting the victim.