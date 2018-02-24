Drug peddler escapes, dad shot dead

OPERATIVES of the Mabolo Police Station yesterday arrested a suspected drug pusher and gunned down the latter’s father in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, chief of the Mabolo police, said they were able to arrest Wardy Dela Rosa after he was allegedly seen selling packs of shabu amounting to P104,000 to a buyer.

While they were on their way to bring the 30-year-old Dela Rosa to the police station, Ariola said the suspect’s father Benjamin allegedly fired at them using a .38 caliber revolver.

With their lives in danger, the operatives decided to fire back at the older suspect who also had a .45 caliber pistol tucked in his waistband.

Benjamin, 59, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his body that caused his death.

“We didn’t have any choice but to fire back,” Ariola explained.

While the commotion went on, the younger Dela Rosa, who was already in handcuffs, managed to escape.

Ariola said a manhunt operation is being conducted to arrest Wardy who the police said was a newly identified drug pusher in the place.

“We hope Wardy will surrender,” he said.

A complaint will be filed against Wardy for violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs, before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The offense is non-bailable.