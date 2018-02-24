Thousands expected to join today’s “Walk for Life with Mary”

AT least 5,000 individuals are expected to join the prayer walk at dawn today to remind people about the sanctity of life, and to seek divine intervention to end the series of killings in the country.

Msgr. Ruben Labajo, team moderator of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral and one of the organizers, said there is a need to tell people to respect life and to get rid of policies that threaten it.

“Life has become less valuable nowadays. It is urgent to remind people how sacred life is since it is God’s gift to us,” he said in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever economic status, age, or disposition, one has no right to ever take human life except God. Sinner or not, it does not give anyone the right to kill,” he added.

Labajo called on the people, particularly in Cebu, to unite against the “culture of death” that has become prevalent.

“Let us unite and stop this evil culture of promoting death. Let us speak up and promote the sanctity of life,” he said.

Security

Senior Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, acting deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said at least 40 policemen will be deployed to secure those who will join the “Walk for Life with Mary.”

Since militant groups are expected to join the event, Bancoleta advised them to maintain the solemnity of the event.

If in case militant groups carry streamers or banners that degrade or insult any institution or personalities, Bancoleta said it will be the organizers — the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on the Laity — who shall politely ask them to get rid of the placards.

The “Walk for Life with Mary” will start at 4 a.m. with a procession from Fuente Osmeña in uptown Cebu City to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral where the Holy Mass will be celebrated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma at 5:30 a.m.

Representatives from the different parishes, schools, and other institutions in Cebu are expected to join the activity.

Similar events will also be held simultaneously in Manila, Cagayan de Oro, Laguna, and Tarlac.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will lead the activity in Manila, and is expected to preside over the Holy Mass at the Qurino Grandstand.

Fe Barino, chairperson of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on the Laity, said prayer is a powerful tool to confront various threats against life, marriage, and family.

The Catholic Church, in particular, voiced out concerns over the series of killings in the country since the war on drugs was started by President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2016.

Church leaders also opposed the different bills that destroy the sanctity of marriage such as divorce.