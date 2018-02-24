Search for article

Former drug surrenderee, cohort arrested in Talisay City

01:12 PM February 24th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 24th, 2018 01:12 PM

Two men were nabbed by police authorities in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu on Friday evening.

Arrested were Lindon Codera Cabajar and Alvin Jhon Sabellano Raveno, both of legal age and residents of the same barangay.

Cabajar, who was the subject of the operation, is a former drug surrenderee.

Confiscated from their possession were 11 small sachets of shabu amounting to P6,900.

The suspects were temporary brought to the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) office pending the charges against them.

