A fire alarm, which raised to second alarm, was responded by the Cebu City Fire Department in Colon Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City past 4 a.m., Saturday.

The fire damaged the stall owned by Sarah Magsingit, who sells secondhand ready-to-wear clothes.

The estimated damage amounted to P50,000.

SFO3 Alberto Jagdon told Cebu Daily News that electrical misuse possibly caused the fire.