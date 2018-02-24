Cebu City celebrates 81st Charter Day

THE harsh downpour did not stop the Cebu City government from celebrating the city’s 81st Charter Day anniversary.

For City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, not a single hurdle is worthy enough to set Cebu backwards and away from its goals.

“We still have many things to do, but I am very confident that with the people who supported me, we will continue to work and we will be able to not only survive but even prosper,” said Osmeña in a speech, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program started with a Holy Mass presided by Rev. Fr. Raul Cabugao at 8 a.m., followed by a pass in review performance by 113 members of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) in battalion formation at Plaza Sugbu.

The ceremony was capped by the recognition of outstanding employees of the Cebu City government namely: City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (Champ) Head Amor Villanueva, Burial Assistance Head Rosalyn Verano, Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) Head Fidel Magno, the Accelerated Social Amelioration Program (Asap) profilers, City Councilor Sisinio Andales, and Joel Mari Yu, economic adviser to Mayor Osmeña.

Andales was given the award for his complete attendance in the 12th, 13th, and 14th Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The city government also recognized 20 Cebu City residents who landed top 10 during the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) and Bar Examinations.

The topnotchers were given cash incentives, ranging from P15,000 to P50,000, depending on their slot.

Cesar Llanto III who placed first during the 2015 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination was one of those who received P50,000.

“This recognition that the city gave us will serve as our inspiration to also help the community in Cebu,” said Llanto.

Though based in Manila, Llanto is advocating for cooperation among occupational therapists in the Visayas and Mindanao to raise community awareness on how they can all help children with special needs.

The Charter Day celebration was attended by Cebu City department heads, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, North District Representative Raul del Mar, South District Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa, and City Councilors Renato Osmeña Jr. , Jose Daluz, Mary Ann Delos Santos, Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Alvin Arcilla, Sisinio Andales and Margarita Osmeña.

Labella said that the council will support the projects of the Osmeña administration for as long as it is for the city’s good.

“Our concern is just to perform our duty and that is for checks and balances. But if it’s for the good we will support it,” said Labella.

“We will show you what Cebu City can be when everybody is working together,” said Osmeña.

Meanwhile, about thirty minutes before the mass started, former Mayor Michael Rama visited Plaza Sugbu to honor his grandfather, Don Vicente Rama who is known as the “father of the Cebu City charter” for authoring the bill converting the municipality of Cebu to Cebu City when he was a member of the House of Representatives.

Together with supporters and some members of the Rama clan, the former mayor offered flowers and prayers at the foot of the brass monument of his grandfather at Plaza Sugbo in front of City Hall.

This year’s charter day theme was: Tomorrow must be better than today.