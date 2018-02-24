2 suspects indicted in PAF sgt.’s slay

TWO of the suspects in the slay in the gruesome slay of Philippine Air Force Staff Sergeant Mark Herbert Oberes are facing trial in court.

The Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office has indicted Joshua Garciano and Resemie Cabañog and recommended the filing of murder charges against them at the Regional Trial Court.

The offense is non-bailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his resolution dated February 14, Talisay City Assistant Prosecutor William Canta said the evidence presented by the police against the respondents can be threshed out in a full-blown trial in court.

“The undersigned has found the existence of probable cause against the herein respondents. Their allegations of innocence can be best appreciated and evaluated during the formal trial of the case in open court,” he said.

The resolution was approved by Talisay City Prosecutor Marshall Rubia.

Sought for comment, Bert Padilla, the spokesperson of the Oberes family, expressed elation that the wheels of justice have started to move.

“The prosecutor’s finding uplifts the spirits of Mark’s family, friends, and colleagues on our quest for justice,” he said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

“Needless to say, we’re happy of this development and remain optimistic as the case progresses in court,” he added.

Garciano and his girlfriend Cabañog were arrested a few hours after Oberes’ body was found inside his burning car in in Sitio Tal-ut, Barangay Valencia, Carcar City last January 31.