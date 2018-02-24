Koreans urged to be careful, safe

THE Korean Consul General Cebu advised on Saturday Koreans in Cebu to be very careful, always be vigilant and to be always mindful of their safety.

Sungyong Oh, Korean Consul General Cebu, gave this advise amid the ambush-killing of a Korean national last Friday in Mandaue City.

Sungyong said he found the killing “alarming” because this is the second case involving a Korean being killed in Cebu since last year.

Sungyong was also referring to the ambush-killing of Sang Ho Lee, 40, on Friday evening in A.S. Fortuna St., Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

“The Korean people are very sad about the bad news that happened to Lee (Sang Ho Lee). I hope that cases like this would never again,” Sungyong told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview on Saturday.

The Korean Consul General Cebu said that he had yet to find out what really happened since the police were still investigating the killing.

“Nobody knows what the suspects wanted from Lee. If the suspects will be arrested then that will be the time we can ask them that,” he said.

He also said that he had already informed Sang Ho Lee’s family in South Korea.

He said that Sang Ho Lee had been living alone in Cebu.

The Korean consul also said that he would meet with the PRO-7 (Police Regional Office in Central Visayas) officials to find out about the case next week.

He said that the Korean Consulate were already coordinating with the PRO-7, who assured that they would make a separate investigation on the Korean’s killing.

When sought for comment, Supt. Reynan Tolentin, PRO-7 information officer, assured the Koreans in Cebu of their safety.

Tolentin also said that the Sang’s killing was an isolated case and that the Korean killed last year died of different circumstances.

He encouraged the Koreans and all foreign tourists to coordinate with tourist police centers, where police officers would be ready to help them with what they would need.

For Koreans, he said that they had a Korean desk in Central Visayas that would serve Koreans.