Business, robbery eyed as motives in Korean killing

POLICE are pursuing three possible motives in the killing of a Korean national on Friday in A.S. Fortuna St., Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

These are a personal grudge, related to the victim’s business, and robbery, said Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) director, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News on Saturday.

Alanas, however, said that they were focusing on the business angle especially since the victim, Sang Ho Lee, 40, who co-owned a Korean restaurant in Lapu-Lapu City.

Alanas said that Sang was also the manager of the Gaon Restaurant.

He said that Sang was found to have been in Cebu since 2011 or 2012.

According to police investigation on Friday’s ambush-attack, Sang was killed at past 9 p.m. on Friday by two men on a motorcycle.

Lee was driving his black Toyota Innova with plate number YKK-437 along A.S. Fortuna St. when two men on a motorcycle overtook him, with the backrider armed with a gun fired several times at the driver’s side of Sang’s vehicle.

With Sang hit, the Innova swerved and hit another vehicle parked at the side of the road.

The assailants then sped away.

When police arrived, they decided to break the windshield to open the locked car and get to the wounded Korean.

Sang was rushed to the hospital but doctors there declared him dead on arrival, said Alanas.

Police found five empty shelss and three slugs at the crime scene.

Police were also looking into robbery as the motive of the attack because Sang was bringing with him P100,000 cash, which was later found inside his car.

Alanas said this could have been the target of the assailants.

However, he said they still were still trying to find out the real motive of the attack.

They are also trying to get the video footage of closed circuit television or security cameras of an establishments in the area to perhaps identify the assailants.

“If we have some more copies of the CCTV (video footage) then we will pass it to the anti-cybercrime unit to help us enhance the copies of the CCTV video footage,” said Alanas./With Correspondent Norman V. Mendoza