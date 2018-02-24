Man shot while on drinking spree

A 48-year-old man was shot dead in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City past 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Reynaldo Baydal, who temporary resided at the same barangay.

Police Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, station commander of Mambaling police precinct, told Cebu Daily News that Baydal was in a drinking spree with some friends when two armed men approached their group and shot the victim in his head twice.

Two empty shells of .45 caliber revolver were recovered in the crime scene.

Caballes eyed personal grudge as motive of shooting the victim.

Police authorities are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to capture the suspects.