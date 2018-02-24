New patrol car damaged in City Hall parking lot accident

Just a few days after the Cebu City Police Office chief turned over the new patrol car, the Mitsubishi Montero, to the police precints and stations in Cebu City, the one issued to the Talamban Police Precinct figured in an accident.

The new patrol car driven by PO2 Francis Rey Alipala with Insp. Marissa Basiga as his passenger was bumped by a government-owned Toyota Hilux pickup on Saturday at the parking lot in front of City Hall in Barangay Sto. Niño in Cebu City, said SPO3 Viquezo, Filomeno Jr., duty traffic investigator, CCPO’s Traffic Patrol Group.

The pickup driven by Edgar Potot, 56, of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City was issued to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (NDRRMO). Potot is an NDRRMO employee.

Filomeno said that the investigation showed that the patrol car was parked in the area at 7:30 a.m. when the Toyota Hilux which was leaving the parking area bumped the patrol car.

Both vehicles sustained damage on their front bumpers — the Montero damaged the left side of its bumper while the Toyota Hilux on the right side of its bumper.

Alipala and Basiga were at City Hall to attend the 81st Charter Day celebrations there.

The accident happened a few days after Senior Supt. Joel Doria warned the police officers of the different precincts and stations to take good care of the new vehicles or they would be sanctioned if proven that the damage on the vehicle happened because of their neglect.

Doria gave the warning during the turnover of the vehicles to the different police stations and precincts on Feb. 15.

Filomeno said that the accident was reported by Traffic Enforcer Elvis Gutobat.