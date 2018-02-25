Sunny weather for Cebu in next 5 days

CEBU will have sunny weather this week as the low pressure area (LPA), which entered the country on Saturday, is expected to dissipate today.

Weather Specialist Meo Aguirre of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said that the LPA would likely disappear within 24 to 48 hours.

As of 3 p.m. of Pagasa’s weather bulletin, the LPA was last spotted moving 215 kilometers southeast of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the tail-end of a cold front affecting Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon would not cause any weather disturbance in Central Visayas in the next five days.

“Generally, sunny weather ta tomorrow,” Aguirre said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

However, he said that there would still be localized rainshowers and occasional thunderstorms which would usually occur in the evening.