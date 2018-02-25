Stallions make semis outright

JOLITO Dumalagan posted a solid stat line as the Stallions waylaid the Hornets, 99-87, and earn an outright spot in the semifinals of the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 3 last Friday night at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City, western Cebu.

Dumalagan scored 29 points and grabbed six rebounds to go with his two assists and two steals to lead the Stallions (4-1) to a victory that not just gave them an automatic berth to the semis, but also a coveted twice-to-beat advantage.

Also earning the advantage in the semis is the top-seeded Lions, who finished with a 4-1 (win-loss) record in the eliminations.

The Lions handed the Stallions their only loss last week to secure the top spot in the standings.

The quarterfinal cast will be composed of the fourth-seeded Huskies battling the number five Sharks and the third-ranked Hornets testing the sixth-seed Wolves’ in another match-up.

Both the Hornets and the Huskies will also bring with them twice-to-beat advantages in the quarters, which will start this Friday at the same venue.