GRCA Run winners

COUPLE Harold Kim Guiao and Gerelyn Flores on Saturday swept the 6K titles in the Green Rose Center for Academe Inc. (GRCA) Transformer Run and Color Foam Party in Barangay Estaca, Compostela town.

The 20-year-old Guiao, a Bachelor of Science in Education major in MAPEH student of the University of Cebu, clocked 24 minutes and 34 seconds to win the men’s title while the 25-year-old Flores from Subangdaku, Mandaue City, clocked 45:01 to win the distaff crown.

Eight grader Allen Rey Aguipo reigned in the 3K boys in 18:12 while sixth grader Johann Ursula Arlegui won the girls title in 21:11.

Niño and his son Indigo Quijano topped the 1K Parent-Child category in 5:37 while Clyna and James Dagatan won the 3K Couple Run in 31:45 while Czaryll Eli Oracion, siblings Richard Oswin and Richard Oswald Tabanas, and Karl Martin Gaviola triumphed in the 3K Barkada Run in 25:18.