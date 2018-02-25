Sorongon ends drought

RUFFA Sorongon had enough of being a runner-up.

The 26-year-old Sorongon made sure to end the drought as she topped yesterday the 21-kilometer race of the ThreeSixty Pharmacy Health Run.

The Sultan, Kudarat native who is based in Cebu crossed the finish line at the Pescaderos Road of the Cebu Business Park with a time of one hour, 32 minutes and 31 seconds to win the women’s 21k crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizane Abella (1:33.38) settled for second place while Reah Mae Garrucho (1:43.29) rounded off the top three.

In the men’s 21k race, Kenyan Eric Chipseror emerged as the top finisher with a time of 1:09.59.

Another Kenyan, Eliud Kering, placed second with a time of 1:17.35 while Michael Largo wound up third, clocking 1:17.59.

Winners in the 12k race were Melody Perez and Joseph Emia while 6k champions were Lovely Fe Andrin and Ruel Algufera. The 3k distance was ruled by Kim Harold Guiao and Lovely Grace Pena.